Balance must be struck between stockpiling for Singapore's food security and taxpayer costs: Zaqy Mohamad

SINGAPORE: As Singapore prepares for the next emergency by stockpiling essential food items, it also has to find a balance between ensuring food security and keeping storage costs low, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad.

Otherwise, stockpiling too much food could lead to waste, and storage costs could also go up for taxpayers, he added.

Mr Zaqy was speaking to reporters during a visit to a stockpile warehouse operated by Singapore supply chain and logistics company YCH Group on Wednesday (Oct 22), where he was given a tour of the automated storage and retrieval system and cold room facilities.

Earlier this year, Singapore passed a food safety and security law which prescribed a minimum stockholding requirement for rice importers to stockpile rice.

The law also enables Singapore's stockpiling measures to include more food types apart from rice, as other essential food items or agri-food products may be subject to stockpiling requirements if the need arises in the future.