‘First of its kind’ deal on essential supplies made as Singapore, New Zealand elevate ties

SINGAPORE: Singapore and New Zealand have made a “first of its kind” agreement to trade essential goods even in times of crisis, as both nations elevate their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 10).

Mr Wong was speaking at a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland after both leaders inked the CSP in a three-day official visit.

“Under the CSP, we will pursue even more ambitious and innovative projects together,” said Mr Wong.

A CSP is an agreement that signals an upgrade in bilateral relations to the highest level, to deepen areas of cooperation, as well as embark on new areas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the CSP with New Zealand in mid-September as part of Singapore’s efforts to build on existing partnerships amid increasing global uncertainty.

On Wednesday, Mr Wong had also signed another CSP with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in his first official visit there as prime minister.