Singapore to launch Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with New Zealand

SINGAPORE: Singapore will launch a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with New Zealand, elevating bilateral relations between the two countries amid increasing global uncertainty.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) made the announcement on Monday (Sep 15) in an addendum, in response to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's opening address to the 15th Parliament earlier this month.

In his speech, Mr Tharman said Singapore must adapt to "fundamental shifts" in the global economy, as rising geopolitical tensions, protectionism and technology disruption threaten its position as a global hub.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday concurred, noting that Singapore's foreign policy must adapt swiftly to changing realities.

He said the world was transitioning to an era marked by disruptions to global trade, the weaponisation of economic tools, rising risks of conflicts, weakening multilateralism, sharper major power rivalry and rapid technological change.

"These shifts pose serious challenges for Singapore, whose survival and prosperity depend on free trade, access to global supply chains and our role as a business and logistics hub," he added.

Dr Balakrishnan said that to remain relevant and trusted, MFA will maintain consistent and pragmatic engagement with all countries; reinforce Singapore's role as a credible and reliable partner; and look after Singaporeans overseas and build domestic support for our foreign policy.