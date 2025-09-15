Singapore to launch Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with New Zealand
Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan announced this as he outlined Singapore's approach to remaining relevant and trusted amid global uncertainty.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will launch a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with New Zealand, elevating bilateral relations between the two countries amid increasing global uncertainty.
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) made the announcement on Monday (Sep 15) in an addendum, in response to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's opening address to the 15th Parliament earlier this month.
In his speech, Mr Tharman said Singapore must adapt to "fundamental shifts" in the global economy, as rising geopolitical tensions, protectionism and technology disruption threaten its position as a global hub.
Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday concurred, noting that Singapore's foreign policy must adapt swiftly to changing realities.
He said the world was transitioning to an era marked by disruptions to global trade, the weaponisation of economic tools, rising risks of conflicts, weakening multilateralism, sharper major power rivalry and rapid technological change.
"These shifts pose serious challenges for Singapore, whose survival and prosperity depend on free trade, access to global supply chains and our role as a business and logistics hub," he added.
Dr Balakrishnan said that to remain relevant and trusted, MFA will maintain consistent and pragmatic engagement with all countries; reinforce Singapore's role as a credible and reliable partner; and look after Singaporeans overseas and build domestic support for our foreign policy.
Apart from working closely with neighbours and the immediate Southeast Asian region, MFA will strengthen ties with the United States and China while expanding its "circles of friends".
And as part of building on existing partnerships, Singapore and New Zealand will enter a CSP, said Dr Balakrishnan.
A CSP is an agreement that signals an upgrade in bilateral relations to the highest level, to deepen areas of cooperation as well as embark on new areas.
Both countries previously upgraded bilateral ties to an Enhanced Partnership (EP) in May 2019, and developed cooperation initiatives across four pillars: Trade and economics; security and defence; science, technology, and innovation; and people-to-people links.
A climate change and green economy pillar was added in 2022.
In 2024, leaders of both countries then announced a new pillar to secure supply chains, during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to Singapore.
Mr Luxon said during a press conference then that his country and Singapore share similar outlooks on regional and global issues, and have warm and personal bonds that have endured many decades.
Then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the two countries had agreed to begin formal negotiations on an agreement to facilitate trade in essential items, and minimise disruptions during crises.
About a year after Mr Luxon's visit, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a speech that New Zealand was one of the "like-minded countries" that Singapore needed to deepen and expand strategic partnerships with.
Singapore currently has CSPs with other countries such as Australia, India and Vietnam.