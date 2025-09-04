Singapore and India set out road map to take Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forward

NEW DELHI: Singapore and India have set out a road map to take their partnership forward.

It includes plans for closer cooperation between the two countries in areas like semiconductors and nursing skills development.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the road map on Thursday (Sep 4), the last day of Mr Wong’s official visit to New Delhi.

It comes as India and Singapore mark the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Both countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), a high-level diplomatic relationship, during Mr Modi’s visit to Singapore last September.

The CSP road map is organised around eight areas: economic cooperation, skills development, digitalisation, sustainability, connectivity, healthcare and medicine, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and defence and security cooperation.

Both leaders agreed that these areas are critical to securing long-term resilience in an increasingly complex global environment, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

The leaders also agreed to institutionalise the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable as the “foremost mechanism” to monitor the progress of the road map.