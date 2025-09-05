President Tharman urges 'we first' mindset as Singapore refreshes economic strategy

SINGAPORE: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday (Sep 5) called on Singaporeans to embrace a "we first" mindset and prioritise the collective good as the country enters a new phase of economic transformation.

“We will nurture a 'we first' society at every level, starting in the community,” Mr Tharman said, adding that Singaporeans must “put the collective before self”.

The president's call echoed and built upon a key theme raised by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at last month’s National Day Rally. Mr Wong had urged Singaporeans to adopt a “we first” attitude, emphasising shared responsibility and collective resilience.

Mr Tharman was speaking at the opening of the 15th Parliament, where he laid out the government’s agenda for the term ahead.

He highlighted that Singapore must adapt to "fundamental shifts" in the global economy, as rising geopolitical tensions, protectionism and technology disruption threaten its position as a global hub.

In a world where tensions may flare up suddenly, Singapore’s security should not be taken for granted, Mr Tharman said.

Security also means resilience against unconventional threats such as foreign influence, he said, adding that dangers at home must be equally guarded against, including terrorism, scams and drugs such as vapes laced with harmful substances.