Commentary: I want my children to say no to vaping. I also want them to talk to me

WHEN EVERYTHING IS ON FIRE, NOTHING IS

In recent months, there has been a visible crackdown on vaping in Singapore. Fines for users have increased, mandatory rehabilitation is now required for some offences, and suppliers of Kpods face caning.

Public messaging is everywhere. Posters warn of damage to the lungs, heart and brain. Schools echo the dangers during assembly time. Train stations and buses are blanketed with anti-vaping posters and warnings of penalties.

The message is clear, relentless and inescapable: Vaping and Kpods are dangerous, illegal, and offenders will be punished.

The level of coordination is striking, reminiscent of the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when every institution spoke in unison.

As a parent of three school-going children, I’m reassured by the seriousness with which authorities are tackling the issue. When even primary school kids are being targeted at bus stops outside school - ergo, even my eight-year-old is a potential target - these measures send a strong signal that vaping and Kpods are not to be taken lightly.

But when I read that students who are caught vaping can now face up to 14 days suspension and three strokes of the cane, I find myself asking if fear alone can really stop teens from vaping? Or will it simply drive the habit underground?

Teenagers do not think like adults. Ask any young person, fear wears off fast. The worry with the current deluge, however needful on a level, is that this battle cry of deterrence lacks the nuance young people need to truly understand and engage.

“Youth psychology is different,” clinical psychologist Dr Kim Lian Rolles-Abraham of Better Life Psychological Medicine Clinic told me. “Label something as forbidden and it risks becoming alluring. Teens already know that vaping is harmful, but harmful can still be rebranded as cool or defiant. When the response is too harsh, the danger is not deterrence but alienation.”

She cautions that conflating vapes and Kpods might deepen the problem. “It creates the narrative of ‘at least I’m not on K-pods’,” said Dr Rolles-Abraham. Vaping then slips into the role of the lesser of two evils.