Commentary: To tackle Kpods and vaping, young people need facts, not fear

SINGAPORE: At this year’s National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a major shift: Singapore will no longer treat vaping like a tobacco issue but as a drug problem, with stiffer penalties and stronger enforcement nationwide.

From Sep 1, the government will classify etomidate – an anaesthetic found in Kpods – as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act: Dealers face jail sentences and potentially caning, while users will have to undergo supervision and rehabilitation, with repeat offenders risking jail.

The goal is clear: to close the loophole that has left Kpods in a grey zone – with etomidate not classified as a controlled drug and vapes carrying lighter penalties under tobacco laws – and to curb circulation.

Yet history shows that where demand persists, supply adapts. Though e-vaporisers have been banned since 2018, vaping offences have been on the rise, indicating that sales just shifted underground.

Unless demand is reduced, it is only a matter of time until Kpods are replaced by something else.