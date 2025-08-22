For helpless parents, watching their teen children spiral into Kpod addiction is 'mental torture'

Ms Tang hasn't slept properly in close to eight months. Once, she stayed up for nearly 36 hours straight, keeping vigil over her 18-year-old son.

She was too afraid that the moment she closed her eyes, he would slip out of the house to chase another hit from Kpods.

Most nights, when the young man heads out to hunt for these e-vaporisers laced with the fast-acting anaesthetic etomidate, he leaves the front gate wide open. These expeditions also set off a blitz of motion alerts on Ms Tang's phone, from the closed-circuit television cameras around their home.

Ms Tang, who declined to give her full name, started noticing her son was acting "a bit weird" last Christmas Eve. It wasn't until a few months later, just shy of Chinese New Year, that she caught him red-handed with Kpods.

He denied it at first. "But obviously, I can tell that he's on drugs," she said.

When her son is using Kpods, Ms Tang said he is "not in a conscious state". Unaware of his surroundings, he often loses his bearings and stumbles into furniture, often resulting in serious injuries.

When her son comes down from a Kpod-induced high and is lucid, he appears to be remorseful over his actions – but she knows his words are "all lies".

"He's remorseful for a few hours, and then later at night, he starts again," she said.

"It's really a mental torture."

A few weeks ago, exhausted and unable to cope, Ms Tang handed her son over to her ex-husband, who lives separately from her. She hoped a change of environment might help.

But the relief was short-lived. One night, under his father's watch, her son collapsed while high and crashed into the toilet door, an acrylic bifold that shattered on impact.

"He broke the whole door," said Ms Tang. "It was so sharp. If he had fallen just a bit differently, the shards could have gone straight into his neck or his head."

"I'm going to lose him like that, even if I don't lose him (to Kpods). I think I'll go mad."