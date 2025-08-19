Eviction from halls, suspension and even expulsion: How universities, polytechnics are cracking down on vaping

Apart from “much stiffer” penalties, which include jail sentences and more severe punishments for those selling vapes with harmful substances, a public education drive will also kick off at schools, IHLs and during National Service.

Currently, those caught for purchase, use and possession of e-vaporisers, or vapes, are referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and subjected to a fine of up to S$2,000.

As part of the campaign against vapes, bins have been placed in community clubs and universities across Singapore under the “Bin the Vape” initiative.

Devices can be surrendered at these bins without penalties for the users.

ZERO-TOLERANCE APPROACH

Among the IHLs, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) appears to be taking the toughest stance.

In an email from the President’s Office on Friday (Aug 15), the university said it will adopt a zero-tolerance position toward vapes and etomidate-laced vapes known as Kpods to protect the well-being of the community.

To become a 100 per cent vape-free campus, NTU may conduct random bag checks, and will have security officers check vaping and smoking hot spots as well as designated smoking areas to ensure rules are followed, said the email which was seen by CNA.

“Any student or employee found vaping will be subject to disciplinary action, including mandatory counselling and, in serious cases, possible expulsion or termination,” NTU said, adding that it will also report offenders to the authorities.

An advisory posted online said the prohibition on vaping also applies to students when they are off campus, if they are representing the university in Singapore, such as on internships or work attachments.

First-time offenders will face a S$300 fine and eviction from halls. They may also be barred from on-campus housing for the rest of their time as a student, and be sent for national smoking or vaping cessation programmes.

“Depending on the severity of the case, students may face sanctions by the university, which will be decided by the Board of Discipline,” an NTU spokesperson said in response to CNA’s queries.

"OPENLY VAPING" ON CAMPUS

From January 2024 to March 2025, about 2,600 students were referred to the HSA by schools and IHLs for vaping.

A final-year student from NTU who gave his name as AK said that before the recent crackdown, vaping was a normalised practice among his social circles.

People would often vape at smoking corners or even during group project discussions. When students hang out in a dormitory room, a vape might get passed around, he said.

“It's a very in-the-moment kind of thing, and I guess it also seems less harmful compared to smoking. So I guess people are more willing to kind of give it a try,” he said.

Apart from students, a staff member who gave his name as John raised concerns about vaping among staff at NUS.

One of the most uncomfortable episodes occurred when three or four colleagues vaped in a small air-conditioned room.

“I find myself being a bit concerned as to, like, what am I breathing in?” he said.

Although an email was sent out to warn that vaping is illegal, he is not aware of the university taking action against any staff members who have continued the habit.