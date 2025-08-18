3D printing firms call for clearer regulations as more clients ask for illegal gun, vape parts

SINGAPORE: In the past five years, 3D printing firm co-founder Hardik Dobariya has rejected requests for about 25 prints related to gun parts.

Most of these orders have come in within the past year, mostly from Singapore and Australia.

“We had this one particular user – they separated their gun into 200 subcomponents and uploaded them separately, some via email, some directly to our platform,” Dobariya told CNA.

His company, Factorem, is not alone.

Six out of eight 3D printing firms based in Singapore that CNA spoke to reported receiving requests to produce what they suspect are parts for guns and, increasingly, vapes.

While most firms said they keep up to date with the laws on their own, some are calling for clearer regulations, such as requiring customers to declare that their prints are compliant and catch illegal designs before they are made.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, allows people to create objects by using product designs and blueprints that can be found online.