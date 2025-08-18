Vaping in the workplace: Singapore employers urged to clarify rules, take action against offenders

SINGAPORE: When Ms Su’s managers are not around, some of her colleagues take the opportunity to vape in the office.

In her team of about 20, five or six people vape, which can be uncomfortable in an enclosed space.

“I do feel like they tend to be conscious of doing it in front of other people who don’t vape, but then they still do it,” said the media professional, who did not want her full name published.

She added that the effects of secondhand vape exposure are "quite bad".

Vapour from e-cigarettes contains small particles of nicotine, metal and other harmful substances. Its impact is similar to that of second-hand cigarette smoke, according to an article by Mount Elizabeth Hospitals, and has also been linked to bronchitis and shortness of breath.