Kpod substance etomidate to be listed in Misuse of Drugs Act from Sep 1: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The government intends to list etomidate - the anaesthetic agent that has been found in vapes - in the Misuse of Drugs Act from Sep 1, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (Aug 24).



Etomidate will be listed as a Class C drug, which means it will become illegal to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume etomidate without authorisation.

Under the Act, drugs are classified into Class A, B and C, with Class A being the most strictly controlled. Examples include heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an Agency for Integrated Care event on Sunday, Mr Ong said details would be provided at a press conference scheduled for Aug 28.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced last week in his National Day Rally speech that Singapore plans to roll out stricter measures against vaping.

Recently, authorities randomly tested more than 100 vapes that were seized, and one-third were found to contain etomidate. Pods that contain vape juice mixed with etomidate are also known as Kpods.