More than 850 vapes seized at Singapore's borders over five days as ICA steps up checks
CNA had a behind-the-scenes look at increased security at Tuas Checkpoint and Changi Airport.
SINGAPORE: More than 850 vapes and related components were surrendered to Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers over five days of stepped-up checks by the agency.
Between Monday (Aug 18) and Friday, ICA ramped up efforts to detect and deter attempts to smuggle vapes into Singapore across air, land and sea checkpoints, the authority said on Saturday.
This included placing bright red vape bins more prominently for travellers to spot, and deploying additional officers for more checks. ICA did not specify a figure for the increased manpower.
A total of 184 vape cases were detected during this period.
ICA's increased security comes as Singapore authorities move to clamp down on vaping.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his National Day Rally speech last Sunday that the country will step up enforcement and treat vaping as a "drug issue", with stiffer penalties for sellers of vapes with harmful substances.
At present, those caught for the purchase, use and possession of vapes are referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and may be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,550).
It is also an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale vapes and their components.
Kpods, which are vapes laced with etomidate, have also been making headlines recently. Etomidate is a fast-acting anaesthetic which can be dangerous when used outside a controlled medical environment.
Singapore is working to list etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK
Members of the media got a first-hand look at stepped-up checks for vapes at Tuas Checkpoint and Changi Airport on Friday.
At the land checkpoint's bus hall, ICA officers were heard asking travellers to declare any vapes or contraband items such as cigarettes.
Travellers carrying such items handed them to the officers, who then disposed of them in bins placed near the baggage X-ray scanners.
No penalties were meted out for travellers who declared their vapes. But this depends on officers' assessment of the quantity declared and the intention behind bringing the vapes into Singapore - whether for personal consumption or sale.
A similar process played out during checks at car and motorcycle zones. Officers stopped cars and asked drivers to open up their boots.
Some were also pulled aside for further checks as a result of officers' ground profiling, where they look out for suspicious behaviour among travellers.
This is complemented by technology such as radiographic and X-ray scanners, as well as handheld detection devices.
These measures have led officers to uncover smuggled items in vehicles, travellers’ belongings and attire, ICA said.
In addition, its Integrated Targeting Centre, which operates around the clock, uses data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of those entering Singapore, conveyances and cargo.
"Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at our checkpoints, before they enter Singapore," said ICA.
At Changi Airport Terminal 1, ICA officers were also profiling travellers arriving in Singapore.
Several people were pulled aside and asked if they had contraband items in their possession. CNA saw some declare their vapes, while a handful handed over cigarette packs.
The travellers were reminded by officers that such items are prohibited and that they may be fined should they bring them again on their next visit to Singapore.
Officers thoroughly searched the travellers’ luggage and belongings before directing them to a bright red bin, where the seized items were deposited.
In total, CNA saw eight vapes being handed over and subsequently disposed of at the two checkpoints.
Travellers who fail to declare and are detected by ICA officers to have vapes in their possession will be liable to fines or be referred to HSA for further investigation.
In a media factsheet on Saturday, ICA said officers also detected several "significant" smuggling attempts involving duty-unpaid cigarettes and chewing tobacco across Singapore's checkpoints during the five days of enhanced checks.
In these cases, smugglers had sought to evade detection by concealing the contraband within lorries, cars, cargo consignments and air shipments, said ICA.
Officers uncovered more than 2,400 packets of chewing tobacco, as well as over 53,000 cartons and 3,900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.