Man arrested after courier discovers vapes in parcel, leading to raids in Tampines and Grange Road

SINGAPORE: Following a tip-off from a courier company, anti-vape raids were conducted at two homes in Tampines and Grange Road where authorities found dozens of vape products and some drugs.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences, while a 25-year-old woman is under investigation.

The raids were conducted by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Jul 22 after an employee of a courier company discovered e-vaporiser pods in a parcel he was transporting.

The contents of the parcel had been "accidentally exposed" by the recipient, HSA said in a media release on Thursday (Aug 21).

"The parcel had been falsely declared to contain food items," it added.

Acting on the information, the authority raided a residence along Grange Road where officers found drug paraphernalia, 43 e-vaporiser pods, 13 vapes and related components.

The 25-year-old woman, identified as the seller, was found in an unresponsive state, said HSA. It told CNA that the paramedics were called in.