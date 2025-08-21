Man arrested after courier discovers vapes in parcel, leading to raids in Tampines and Grange Road
In one of the raids, a 25-year-old woman identified as the seller was found in an unresponsive state.
SINGAPORE: Following a tip-off from a courier company, anti-vape raids were conducted at two homes in Tampines and Grange Road where authorities found dozens of vape products and some drugs.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences, while a 25-year-old woman is under investigation.
The raids were conducted by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Jul 22 after an employee of a courier company discovered e-vaporiser pods in a parcel he was transporting.
The contents of the parcel had been "accidentally exposed" by the recipient, HSA said in a media release on Thursday (Aug 21).
"The parcel had been falsely declared to contain food items," it added.
Acting on the information, the authority raided a residence along Grange Road where officers found drug paraphernalia, 43 e-vaporiser pods, 13 vapes and related components.
The 25-year-old woman, identified as the seller, was found in an unresponsive state, said HSA. It told CNA that the paramedics were called in.
In the other raid at the man's residence along Tampines Street 33, officers found 0.6g of Ice along with drug paraphernalia.
They also uncovered over 80 heat-not-burn tobacco products, one e-vaporiser, four vape pods tested to contain etomidate, asl well as two packets and five sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes.
Heat-not-burn tobacco products are electronic devices that are sometimes known as "smokeless tobacco".
Both the man and the woman are being investigated by HSA for vape offences and by the Central Narcotics Bureau for suspected drug offences.
Vaping is illegal in Singapore.
This includes purchases made online and from overseas, said HSA, adding that offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,554).
It is also illegal to import, distribute and sell vapes and their components. First-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for a maximum of six months, or both. The penalties double for repeat offenders.
Noting that etomidate will soon be classified as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, HSA urged users of e-vaporisers, especially those laced with etomidate, to cease the habit.
Offenders caught using etomidate-laced vapes will be subject to mandatory supervision and rehabilitation. Repeat offenders may be prosecuted and jailed for at least a year.
"More severe penalties apply to those selling, distributing or importing these devices, including imprisonment of up to 20 years and caning," said HSA.
Singapore has recently stepped up enforcement against vaping amid a growing problem here.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his National Day Rally on Aug 17 that authorities will treat vaping as a “drug issue”, with “much stiffer” penalties that include jail sentences and more severe punishments for those who sell vapes with harmful substances.
HSA said members of the public play a crucial role in the fight against vaping. People can submit information on illegal advertisement, import, distribution, sale or possession of e-vaporisers via this form.