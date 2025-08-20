15 people nabbed for vaping in surprise lunchtime operation in Singapore CBD
CNA joined Health Sciences Authority officers for a two-hour enforcement operation against vaping on Wednesday (Aug 20).
SINGAPORE: It was noon on Wednesday (Aug 20), as office workers in Singapore's central business district filed out of their company buildings.
Unknown to them, several Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers were in their midst, dressed in casual clothes and blending in with the crowds.
They were there for a reason: to nab vape users.
Joining them during the enforcement blitz was a small pool of journalists, including this reporter.
We were split into two groups, with each following two to four HSA officers. We walked through the CBD with no set route planned as the officers kept their eyes out for vape users.
Several were found among smokers at designated smoking corners, while others were spotted at more random spots, such as a stairway by a car park.
In total, 15 people were nabbed during the two-hour enforcement operation in the CBD.
Some of those caught were surprised when approached by HSA officers, but were cooperative when asked to hand over their vapes and key in their personal information.
They were taken aback to see that they were filmed by the media and asked the HSA officers about it.
One woman immediately turned away to hide her face when she spotted the mobile phones pointed in her direction.
On Tuesday, three people were caught at Haji Lane during a vape enforcement operation by HSA.
All 18 people caught on Tuesday and Wednesday were fined on the spot.
A total of 82 vapes and related components, including 62 heatsticks, were seized over the two days.
Currently, those caught for the purchase, use and possession of vapes are referred to the HSA and may be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,555).
It is also an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale vapes and their components.
Vaping is a serious concern in Singapore.
In the National Day Rally speech last Sunday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the country will step up enforcement and treat vaping as a "drug issue", with stiffer penalties for sellers of vapes with harmful substances.
Etomidate-laced vapes, known as Kpods, have been in the spotlight of late. Etomidate is a fast-acting anaesthetic which can be dangerous when used outside a controlled medical environment.
Under the Poisons Act, those found guilty of possessing, importing or selling pods containing etomidate face a jail term of up to two years and a maximum fine of S$10,000.