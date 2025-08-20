15 people nabbed for vaping in surprise lunchtime operation in Singapore CBD

SINGAPORE: It was noon on Wednesday (Aug 20), as office workers in Singapore's central business district filed out of their company buildings.

Unknown to them, several Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers were in their midst, dressed in casual clothes and blending in with the crowds.

They were there for a reason: to nab vape users.

Joining them during the enforcement blitz was a small pool of journalists, including this reporter.

We were split into two groups, with each following two to four HSA officers. We walked through the CBD with no set route planned as the officers kept their eyes out for vape users.

Several were found among smokers at designated smoking corners, while others were spotted at more random spots, such as a stairway by a car park.