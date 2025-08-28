Higher fines for vape users, caning for Kpod suppliers among harsher penalties to kick in from September
The stiffer penalties will begin on the same day that etomidate – the anaesthetic agent that has been found in Kpods – is reclassified as a Class C drug.
SINGAPORE: Higher fines for vape users and caning for those who bring in etomidate will take effect on Monday (Sep 1), as a suite of harsher penalties kicks in for both abusers and suppliers.
The new penalties will start on the same day that etomidate – the anaesthetic agent found in drug-laced vapes, known as Kpods – is listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug.
Etomidate is currently a controlled substance under the Poisons Act, which means users may be fined. But under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it will be illegal to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume etomidate without authorisation.
The reclassification will also allow for stiffer enforcement against both abusers and suppliers.
CLASS C DRUG
It is not only etomidate but also its analogues that will be listed as a Class C drug from Sep 1 under the Misuse of Drugs Act, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a statement on Thursday.
An analogue usually refers to a chemical compound that is structurally similar to a controlled drug, but not identical. These substances are often designed to mimic the effects of banned drugs.
“To address the situation more comprehensively, in addition to etomidate, the listing will also include several analogues which have been detected in e-vaporisers in foreign jurisdictions,” said CNB.
The full list of drugs to be listed as Class C drugs are:
- Etomidate
- Butomidate, isobutomidate, sec-butomidate and tert-butomidate
- Isopropoxate
- Metomidate
- Propoxate
- Trifluoro-etomidate or TF-etomidate
PENALTIES FOR ABUSERS
The new penalties were announced in a press release by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.
At present, those caught vaping are fined S$300 if they are under 18 years old, and S$500 if 18 and above. This is regardless of whether it is their first or subsequent offence.
From Sep 1, first-time offenders under 18 will face an increased fine of S$500, while those 18 and above will be fined S$700. A second offence will require the individual to undergo a three-month rehabilitation programme, consisting of six sessions. Failure to complete the programme will result in prosecution.
For a third or subsequent offence, the offender will be prosecuted in court under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA) and may be fined up to S$2,000.
Kpod users currently face the same penalties as vape users. In certain cases, they could be prosecuted under the Poisons Act with penalties of up to a S$10,000 fine, two years’ jail or both, regardless of the number of offences committed.
Under the new framework, first-time Kpod offenders will face the same increased fines as vape users but must also attend a rehabilitation programme lasting up to six months. The programme begins with weekly sessions over at least three months, after which a medical professional will assess whether the full six-month regimen is necessary.
Second-time abusers will be arrested and investigated under the Misuse of Drugs Act, with their statement taken and urine tested. They will undergo six months of mandatory supervision, which includes drug testing and rehabilitation.
Offenders who do not complete the rehabilitation programme will be prosecuted.
REHABILITATION FOR YOUTHS
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said during a press conference on Thursday that about 80 per cent of etomidate abusers are under 30 years old.
"Being largely young and probably ignorant, we think they are different from hardcore drug abusers, and they may be more open to giving up," he said.
The requirement for rehabilitation will give them "a chance to turn over a new leaf and put the etomidate behind him or her for good", he added. "The abuser can still have a meaningful life ahead."
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua said youth offenders will go through tailored programmes. First-time youth abusers will undergo a three-month programme with up to 10 intervention sessions.
Second-time offenders will face a six-month programme with at least 16 sessions, and six months of supervision. Family members and caregivers will be involved in the rehabilitation process.
However, if the abuser reoffends, the penalties will "escalate very rapidly", said Mr Ong.
For third or subsequent offences, those aged 16 and above will be admitted to a Drug Rehabilitation Centre, followed by 12 months of drug testing and supervision. Those under 16 will undergo mandatory supervision and drug testing for the same duration.
Offenders who voluntarily seek help through the QuitVape programme will not be penalised. Parents who voluntarily refer their children will also not see their children punished.
CANING, PRISON FOR KPOD SUPPLIERS
Current laws allow suppliers of etomidate to be prosecuted under the Poisons Act or the TCASA, with penalties of up to S$20,000 in fines and up to two years’ jail.
From Sep 1, the penalties will be significantly increased. Those who import etomidate face a mandatory minimum sentence of three years’ jail and five strokes of the cane. The maximum penalty is 20 years' imprisonment and 15 strokes.
Those who sell or distribute the substance will face at least two years’ jail and two strokes of the cane, with maximum penalties of 10 years and five strokes.
Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said this distinction between abusers and traffickers mirrors Singapore’s broader drug policy.
"They want to make money and profit from the misery of other people," he said. "They know it's an offence, and they calculate how much money they are going to make and in return, what are the risks they run.
"They need to be dealt with harshly."
SCHOOLS, CIVIL SERVICE AND SAF TO ENFORCE RULES
All vaping incidents in educational institutions will be reported to authorities. From Sep 1, students may face school-based penalties such as detention, suspension, caning (for boys), conduct grade adjustments and rehabilitative counselling.
In institutes of higher learning, disciplinary action could include the withdrawal of leadership opportunities, overseas exchange or scholarships, eviction from hostels for university students and fines or community service.
Repeat offenders and traffickers may be suspended or expelled.
Public servants caught using, possessing or distributing vapes will be subject to disciplinary measures such as fines, demotions and dismissal. Home Team personnel may face dismissal or demotion if they are regular officers, and fines, demotions or detention if they are national servicemen.
Punishments in these specific settings will be in addition to penalties meted out by the authorities.
Singapore Armed Forces personnel will be dealt with under military law, which allows for penalties including fines, detention and discharge from service. Offenders will also undergo mandatory rehabilitation.
FOREIGNERS FACE SEIZURES, BANS AND DEPORTATION
Foreigners found in possession of vapes will have them seized and may be fined.
Repeat offenders will face harsher consequences. Short-term visit pass holders, such as tourists, will be banned from re-entering Singapore upon departure if caught again. Long-term pass holders – including those on Employment Passes, S Passes, work permits, student or dependent passes – may have their passes revoked and be deported after a third offence.
Those found using Kpods or testing positive for etomidate may also be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.
Offenders will have an opportunity to appeal their penalties.