Higher fines for vape users, caning for Kpod suppliers among harsher penalties to kick in from September

SINGAPORE: Higher fines for vape users and caning for those who bring in etomidate will take effect on Monday (Sep 1), as a suite of harsher penalties kicks in for both abusers and suppliers.

The new penalties will start on the same day that etomidate – the anaesthetic agent found in drug-laced vapes, known as Kpods – is listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug.

Etomidate is currently a controlled substance under the Poisons Act, which means users may be fined. But under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it will be illegal to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume etomidate without authorisation.

The reclassification will also allow for stiffer enforcement against both abusers and suppliers.