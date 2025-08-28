Vape and Kpod situation dealt with by authorities 'as fast as we could', says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The clampdown on vaping and Kpods was carried out as swiftly as possible, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (Aug 28), adding that authorities had acted with their best efforts.

“You’re talking to the minister here who wished we (could have) done this even earlier,” he said during a press conference outlining tougher anti-vaping measures to take effect on Sep 1. “But, having said that, I think we have done it as fast as we could.”

Mr Ong was responding to a CNA question on whether action against vaping should have been taken earlier. He pointed out that Singapore banned vaping from the outset under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA) in 2018.

“If we had not done that, the situation (could be) far worse. We see that in many other countries who did not ban vape, and now they are trying their best ... to backpedal, it’s not easy,” he said.

Mr Ong said the early ban empowered officers from various agencies to take enforcement action.

“No doubt, there is never enough, enforcement work is like that. But it gives us that foundation to do what we do today,” he said.

He noted that since etomidate – an anaesthetic agent found in some vapes known as Kpods – was brought to the authorities’ attention, a whole-of-government response had been initiated.

As Singapore does not have a "fit-for-purpose legislation" to tackle etomidate in vapes, existing legislation and protocols had to be "stitched" together to create an enforcement model, said Mr Ong.

From Sep 1, etomidate will be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Public education on the dangers of the substance has also intensified, he said.

“As much as I wish we could have done this earlier, I think we have done our best to do it as fast as we can,” he added.