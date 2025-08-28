Vape and Kpod situation dealt with by authorities 'as fast as we could', says Ong Ye Kung
New anti-vape measures will take effect on Sep 1, including the classification of etomidate as a Class C drug.
SINGAPORE: The clampdown on vaping and Kpods was carried out as swiftly as possible, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (Aug 28), adding that authorities had acted with their best efforts.
“You’re talking to the minister here who wished we (could have) done this even earlier,” he said during a press conference outlining tougher anti-vaping measures to take effect on Sep 1. “But, having said that, I think we have done it as fast as we could.”
Mr Ong was responding to a CNA question on whether action against vaping should have been taken earlier. He pointed out that Singapore banned vaping from the outset under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA) in 2018.
“If we had not done that, the situation (could be) far worse. We see that in many other countries who did not ban vape, and now they are trying their best ... to backpedal, it’s not easy,” he said.
Mr Ong said the early ban empowered officers from various agencies to take enforcement action.
“No doubt, there is never enough, enforcement work is like that. But it gives us that foundation to do what we do today,” he said.
He noted that since etomidate – an anaesthetic agent found in some vapes known as Kpods – was brought to the authorities’ attention, a whole-of-government response had been initiated.
As Singapore does not have a "fit-for-purpose legislation" to tackle etomidate in vapes, existing legislation and protocols had to be "stitched" together to create an enforcement model, said Mr Ong.
From Sep 1, etomidate will be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Public education on the dangers of the substance has also intensified, he said.
“As much as I wish we could have done this earlier, I think we have done our best to do it as fast as we can,” he added.
NOT YET A PROBLEM OUT OF CONTROL: SHANMUGAM
Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said that vapes now contain etomidate and potentially more harmful substances, which can severely affect the brain and cause confusion, unconsciousness, uncontrolled physical movements and suicidal behaviour.
He cited media reports of children threatening self-harm when parents confiscated their Kpods and individuals collapsing in public.
Mr Shanmugam said the tougher stance was to guard against the situation getting out of hand.
“It’s not yet a problem that’s out of control, but we see it as an increasing problem. And we don’t want to wait until it goes out of control, so we move in early,” said Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.
“We decided … the enforcement stance, as well as the penalty regime, has to be upped significantly.”
In July, the Health Sciences Authority tested about 100 seized vapes and found that a third were laced with etomidate. A repeat exercise conducted last week found the proportion had dropped to 12 per cent.
“This gives us reason to believe that the more stringent posture, that itself has caused a fall in the prevalence of etomidate, as more people are aware of its harms, and the more severe consequence that is coming their way,” he said.
"PATCHWORK OF LEGISLATION" AN INTERIM MEASURE
Etomidate will be listed as a Class C drug for six months until Feb 28 next year.
Mr Shanmugam said this interim measure allows enforcement to begin immediately while the Ministry of Health decides how best to legislate the matter.
"Is it by amending legislation, or putting in new legislation, something that is fit-for-purpose?" he said.
“But we don’t want to wait six months until this enforcement posture kicks in, so we are doing the listing of etomidate under Class C, which can be done by the way of subsidiary legislation, by the minister’s signature.”
Mr Ong said he believes that the current enforcement framework, though based on “a patchwork of legislation”, will work.
The next six months will be used to fine-tune the model and ensure its effectiveness, he said.
“When it’s effective, it gives us confidence that in the next few months, when we set up the new legislation, it will give us powers to implement.”