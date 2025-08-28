Schools get nicotine test kits as student vaping cases surge to 3,100 yearly

SINGAPORE: Schools across Singapore, from primary to junior colleges, have been issued nicotine test kits amid a sharp rise in vaping among students.

The number of students caught vaping has jumped to an average of 3,100 a year between 2022 and 2024, according to new figures from the Ministry of Education (MOE). In the institutes of higher learning, about 800 students were caught a year during the same period.

In contrast, fewer than 50 cases from schools and institutes of higher learning were referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) before 2020.

The nicotine test kits have been issued to around 260 schools since March, following requests from schools, MOE said on Thursday (Aug 28).

All vaping incidents in educational institutions will be reported to the authorities. From Sep 1, students may face school-based penalties such as detention, suspension, caning (for boys), conduct grade adjustments and rehabilitative counselling.

In institutes of higher learning, disciplinary action could include the withdrawal of leadership opportunities, overseas exchange or scholarships, eviction from hostels for university students and fines or community service.

Repeat offenders and traffickers may be suspended or expelled.