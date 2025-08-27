Over 3,700 nabbed for vape offences from April to June as crackdown intensifies

SINGAPORE: Over 3,700 people were caught and fined for possessing or using vapes between Apr 1 and Jun 30 as Singapore authorities ramp up efforts to clamp down on vaping.

This marks an almost 20 per cent increase from the previous quarter, when more than 3,100 people were caught, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint media release on Tuesday (Aug 26).

Both the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Home Team have also stepped up enforcement checks at military camps, bases and training schools.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the checks include bag searches for contraband items and unauthorised materials, as well as urine testing.

In a separate Facebook post, police said they and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had conducted enhanced checks at training schools in the Home Team Academy and Civil Defence Academy. The checks took place on Sunday, coinciding with trainees’ reporting for stay-in training.

KPODS

Vapes laced with etomidate are known as Kpods. The government intends to list the anaesthetic agent in the Misuse of Drugs Act from Sep 1, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.

On Kpods, MOH and HSA said that as of Aug 12, 29 cases related to etomidate-laced vapes have been detected.

Nine cases are related to their import and/or sale, while the rest are related to illegal use, they added.

The authorities noted that five individuals have been charged or are facing charges over the import and/or sale of Kpods.

MOH and HSA also highlighted one case involving a man who was charged on Jul 17 for manufacturing Kpods at home with the intent to sell them. Mohammed Akil Abdul Rahim, 41, was sentenced to 16 months' jail on Tuesday in the first case of its kind.

The other four cases involve men aged between 19 and 55, and are either under investigation or already being prosecuted.