Over 3,700 nabbed for vape offences from April to June as crackdown intensifies
As part of broader enforcement measures, the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team have stepped up checks at camps and training schools.
SINGAPORE: Over 3,700 people were caught and fined for possessing or using vapes between Apr 1 and Jun 30 as Singapore authorities ramp up efforts to clamp down on vaping.
This marks an almost 20 per cent increase from the previous quarter, when more than 3,100 people were caught, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint media release on Tuesday (Aug 26).
Both the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Home Team have also stepped up enforcement checks at military camps, bases and training schools.
The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the checks include bag searches for contraband items and unauthorised materials, as well as urine testing.
In a separate Facebook post, police said they and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had conducted enhanced checks at training schools in the Home Team Academy and Civil Defence Academy. The checks took place on Sunday, coinciding with trainees’ reporting for stay-in training.
KPODS
Vapes laced with etomidate are known as Kpods. The government intends to list the anaesthetic agent in the Misuse of Drugs Act from Sep 1, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.
On Kpods, MOH and HSA said that as of Aug 12, 29 cases related to etomidate-laced vapes have been detected.
Nine cases are related to their import and/or sale, while the rest are related to illegal use, they added.
The authorities noted that five individuals have been charged or are facing charges over the import and/or sale of Kpods.
MOH and HSA also highlighted one case involving a man who was charged on Jul 17 for manufacturing Kpods at home with the intent to sell them. Mohammed Akil Abdul Rahim, 41, was sentenced to 16 months' jail on Tuesday in the first case of its kind.
The other four cases involve men aged between 19 and 55, and are either under investigation or already being prosecuted.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Eight people were fined between Apr 1 and Jun 30 for posting photos or videos of themselves with vapes on social media.
They were identified by HSA, with the authority noting that these "offenders have since removed the content".
In one of the cases, following a social media tip-off, HSA on Jun 4 raided the homes of two 18-year-olds filmed vaping in a Kallang bicycle shop.
During a same-day visit to the shop, officers also caught two more men, aged 17 and 29, vaping. All four were fined on the spot. HSA and MOH previously said in May that 15 people who posted photos or videos of e-vaporisers on their social media accounts between January 2024 and March 2025 were identified and fined.
HSA also launched a new online reporting form in July for people to report illegal vaping activities. It then pointed out there had been a "considerable increase" in the number of social media postings showing others vaping in public.
Separately, during the April to June period, HSA said they prosecuted 12 people - eight men and four women aged between 17 and 46 - for selling vapes, with sentences ranging from probation to fines and jail.
One of those cases led to the seizure of nearly three tonnes of vapes in Bishan and Ubi, with the authority adding that a 21-year-old man has been charged.
Additionally, HSA prosecuted 31 offenders - a mix of men and women aged between 19 and 64 - who failed to pay their composition fines, up from 21 in the previous quarter. These offenders faced harsher penalties, including steeper fines and/or jail terms.
It also said it worked with e-commerce and social media platforms to take down over 2,000 online listings for vapes and related components, marking a five-fold increase from the 408 listings that were removed in the previous quarter.
CHECKPOINTS
Between April and June, ICA’s stepped-up targeting and profiling at Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints, together with joint operations with HSA, uncovered 19 large-scale smuggling cases and led to the seizure of about 90,000 vapes and related products.
More than 850 vapes were also seized at Singapore's borders last week as part of these stepped-up checks.
"The authorities maintain a strict stance against travellers attempting to bring prohibited tobacco products into Singapore, with penalties including fines for offenders and possible prosecution for transport companies and drivers involved in importation," said MOH and HSA.
"Foreigners convicted of offences in Singapore will be deported after serving their sentences and barred from re-entering Singapore."
HSA said on Tuesday it will continue to work closely with agencies, such as the police, Central Narcotics Bureau, ICA, MINDEF, National Parks Board and National Environment Agency to take stern enforcement actions against those who import, sell, distribute, possess, use or purchase vapes, particularly those laced with etomidate.
Likewise, MINDEF said that, together with the SAF, it adopts a "zero-tolerance policy towards the possession and use of e-vaporisers".
"Such acts constitute a breach of military discipline and is also a civil offence. Service personnel found in possession of e-vaporisers or other prohibited items will be dealt with firmly, and disciplinary actions may include detention."
Police and SCDF also said they "take a serious stance against the possession and use of e-vaporisers and will not hesitate to take officers who are found to be in possession of e-vaporisers to task". Errant officers will be referred to HSA and face internal disciplinary action.
In his National Day Rally speech, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong brought up vaping and that Singapore will treat it as a "drug issue". He added the authorities will impose "much stiffer" penalties, including jail sentences and more severe punishments for those who sell vapes with harmful substances.
The purchase, possession and use of vapes are prohibited in Singapore. This includes purchases made online and from overseas. Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,555).
Anyone convicted of importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale vapes or components can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months or both. For subsequent offences, the maximum penalties are doubled.
Those who are found possessing or using pods containing etomidate may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.
But with etomidate set to be classified as a Class C Drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act from Sep 1, those penalties are poised to increase.
"This will enable tougher actions against suppliers and users of etomidate e-vaporisers, while MOH considers the necessary legislation amendments to deal with etomidate and other similar substances," HSA and the Health Ministry added.
"Users can be subject to supervision and mandatory participation in a rehabilitation programme, or admitted to drug rehabilitation centres. Offenders can also be prosecuted and may face imprisonment or caning. HSA strongly warns those who are using e-vaporisers to stop use immediately."