Parliament reopens with swearing-in of MPs; Speaker Seah Kian Peng warns against 'playing to the gallery'

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s 15th Parliament opened on Friday (Sep 5) with the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of all 97 elected Members of Parliament (MPs), along with two Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs).

This comes almost five months after the 14th Parliament was dissolved on Apr 15 ahead of this year’s General Election.

Speaker Seah Kian Peng, who was re-elected to his post on Friday, said in his speech that this parliament has the largest number of MPs in Singapore’s history, including a record number of women.

"We have indeed come far from our first Parliament," he noted.

The Speaker presides over the sittings of the House and enforces the rules for the orderly conduct of parliamentary business, deciding who has the right to speak and putting the questions for the House to debate and vote on.

Mr Seah is the 11th Speaker of Parliament.

It was first announced on Jun 20 that Mr Seah, MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, would be nominated for re-election. He has held the position since 2023 following the resignation of former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin due to an extramarital affair.

AVOID PLAYING TO THE GALLERY

In his speech, Mr Seah said he was confident that debates in this term of parliament would be "robust and spirited".

However, he said he hoped to see "fewer advisories from the Chair" and called for MPs to be present, prepared and accountable during sittings.

"Keep your speeches, your questions, your clarifications and your replies clear, succinct and concise — minimum words, maximum impact. Avoid needless repetition. Once is enough for Hansard," he said, referring to the official transcripts of parliamentary proceedings.

While MPs can scrutinise and criticise policies vigorously, they should also set out the trade-offs clearly and offer alternatives for consideration, said Mr Seah.

"In the course of debate we can change our positions and agree. Likewise, we can agree to disagree," he said.

"And yes, please resist playing to the gallery. This is the House of Parliament, not livestream on TikTok."

Mr Seah also urged parliamentarians not to neglect their own self-care amid the heavy demands of their duties.