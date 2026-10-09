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Singapore haze: Air quality may reach Very Unhealthy range as F1 weekend gets underway
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Singapore haze: Air quality may reach Very Unhealthy range as F1 weekend gets underway

The 24-hour PSI climbed to 192 in the central region at 5pm - the highest reading of this year's haze season.

Singapore haze: Air quality may reach Very Unhealthy range as F1 weekend gets underway

Carlos Sainz from Williams driving during free practice amid hazy conditions at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 9, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)

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09 Oct 2026 12:54PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2026 09:28PM)
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SINGAPORE: Singapore’s air quality could worsen, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) forecast to reach the low end of the Very Unhealthy range.

If the PSI exceeds 200, N95 masks will be distributed to eligible Singaporeans, including seniors, vulnerable groups and those who may have limited means of obtaining them.

Schools may also be closed if the next day’s 24-hour PSI is forecast to exceed 300 and enter the Hazardous range. If air quality reaches Very Unhealthy levels, preschools must stop outdoor and strenuous indoor activities.

Hazy conditions persisted across Singapore on Friday (Oct 9), with the 24-hour PSI reaching 192 in the central region at 5pm - the highest reading of this year’s haze season. Air quality was in the Unhealthy range across the island.

Hourly PM2.5 levels also remained elevated, with readings in some regions moving in and out of the High band.

With the Singapore Grand Prix taking place this weekend, organisers have contingency measures in place should air quality deteriorate, including providing N95 masks and medical assistance if needed.

The haze, caused by fires in Indonesia, has also affected neighbouring Malaysia, where some schools have been ordered to close.

Follow CNA's live coverage.

Source: CNA/sz(gr)

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