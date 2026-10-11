Air quality remains unhealthy across Singapore amid haze
The 24-hour PSI is expected to be in the "unhealthy" to "high unhealthy" range on Sunday, NEA said on Saturday evening.
SINGAPORE: Air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Sunday (Oct 11) as hazy conditions persisted across the island.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the unhealthy range across all five regions, while 1-hour PM2.5 readings were in the Elevated band.
The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the unhealthy to high unhealthy range for the next 24 hours, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Saturday evening.
"Moderate to dense smoke haze from southern Sumatra was observed to drift towards Singapore," NEA said, adding that smoke haze was also observed in many parts of Kalimantan.
While some showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of the surrounding region, dry conditions are expected to continue over parts of southern Sumatra and Kalimantan, said the agency.
"Under the prevailing east-southeasterly or southerly winds, smoke haze may continue to drift towards Singapore," it added.
Air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Saturday, although readings had eased overnight after reaching new highs for this year's haze season on Friday.
The central region registered a PSI of 192 at 5pm on Friday, the highest reading of this year's haze season.
As at 7am, the 24-hour PSI ranged from 116 to 153 across the country.
The 1-hour PM2.5 readings are in the elevated band islandwide, ranging from 56 to 108.
NEA warned on Friday that the 24-hour PSI could exceed 200 and enter the Very Unhealthy range, as smoke haze from southern Sumatra and Kalimantan continued to be blown towards Singapore.
Singapore’s Haze Task Force, comprising 28 government agencies, has been convened and a series of measures are ready to be rolled out should air quality deteriorate further.
If the PSI exceeds 200, N95 masks will be distributed to eligible Singaporeans, while air-conditioned haze shelters at community clubs, as well as selected residents' committee and residents' network centres, will be set up.
Preschools must stop outdoor and strenuous indoor activities when air quality is Very Unhealthy, while outdoor sporting activities may be modified or suspended. Employers have also been advised to limit outdoor work.
Schools may be closed if the next day’s 24-hour PSI is forecast to exceed 300 and enter the Hazardous range.
Any decision to close schools will be announced by around 8pm the day before through schools and the Ministry of Education’s official channels, Education Minister Desmond Lee said on Saturday.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely each day and review whether schools should stay open or be closed the next day," he said in a social media post.
The haze comes as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend continues at Marina Bay. Organisers have said contingency measures are in place should air quality worsen.