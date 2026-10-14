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Singapore haze: Community clubs to begin distributing N95 masks to eligible Singaporeans as PM2.5 levels rise
The hourly PM2.5 reading in western Singapore surged from 195, in the high band, to 284 at 2pm.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's hourly PM2.5 reading reached the very high band for the first time this haze season on Wednesday (Oct 14), as air quality worsened across the country.
Some sports facilities have been closed as a precaution in response to the elevated PM2.5 levels.
Follow our live coverage below for the latest air quality readings, advisories and other developments.