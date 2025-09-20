Logo
Logo

Asia

Two bodies found in search for Freeport Indonesia workers trapped in mine, reports say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Two bodies found in search for Freeport Indonesia workers trapped in mine, reports say

Teams are still looking for other workers trapped underground in a copper mine for over 10 days, due to heavy mudflows.

Two bodies found in search for Freeport Indonesia workers trapped in mine, reports say

Vehicles used for transporting workers to the Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport McMoRan Inc are seen at the Gorong-Gorong terminal in Timika, Mimika, Papua province, Indonesia on Nov 16, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin/File Photo

20 Sep 2025 03:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Two bodies have been recovered in the search for seven Freeport Indonesia workers trapped underground at a major copper mine since Sep 8 due to heavy mudflows, Indonesian media reported.

The team is still looking for the other workers and the identification process will begin when police arrive, media outlets quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

Representatives for Freeport Indonesia and the local police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

After the incident at Grasberg, one of the world's biggest copper mines, Freeport suspended operations at the mine's main production block, senior Indonesian mining ministry official Tri Winarno said this week. 

He added that smaller sites were up and running.

In addition to five Indonesians, the workers included a Chilean and a South African, Tri said.

Source: Reuters/ht

Related Topics

indonesia
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement