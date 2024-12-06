Prabowo’s special envoy Gus Miftah resigns after uproar over him calling street vendor ‘stupid’

Netizens have slammed his condescending remarks, perceived to be demeaning to those trying to make a living in the country.

“Which verse in the Quran allows you to insult the poor and call them ‘stupid’? Maybe try to find a living in other ways instead of selling the religion,” said X user Mr Akbar Faizal on Wednesday.

“Why laugh at those trying to make a living for their family? Is it funny to you?” said X user @cingreborn on the same day, with the post garnering over 11,000 reposts.

Mr Sunhaji reportedly received an outpouring of support in the form of donations following the incident, with some even offering to sponsor him on a pilgrimage trip to Mecca.

A netizen, Mr Budi Irwanto, who runs a donation organisation told local media Liputan6.com on Wednesday that 38-year-old Mr Sunhaji started his iced tea business a year ago. Prior to that, he worked as a woodcutter but had suffered a bone injury.

“He is currently supporting his wife and his children who are still in primary and secondary school,” Mr Budi was quoted as saying by Liputan6.com.

REPRIMANDED BY PRESIDENT PRABOWO

Following the public outrage, Mr Prabowo weighed in on the incident, through the Presidential Communications Office and his Gerindra Party.

“On behalf of the Presidential Communications Office, we are concerned about the unpleasant incident which involved a Special Envoy to the President of Indonesia, and we would like to emphasise here that President Prabowo Subianto has deep respect for everyone (in the country), street vendors, fishermen, farmers,” Head of the Presidential Communications Office Hasan Nasbi told the media on Wednesday, as quoted by local media outlet Detik.

“The president has given a warning to him (Mr Miftah) through the Cabinet Secretary (Teddy Indra Wijaya) and ordered him to apologise immediately to Mr Sunhaji,” Mr Hasan added.

Following Mr Teddy’s reprimand, Mr Miftah had personally gone to Mr Sunhaji’s residence in Magelang to apologise to him directly.

Meanwhile, the Gerindra party, which Mr Prabowo is part of, had also posted a video on Instagram reiterating Mr Prabowo’s deep respect for street vendors in the country, with the post garnering over 568,000 likes.

“Let me remind you, I have deep respect for street vendors, motorcycle taxi drivers and bakso (meatball) sellers. Every day, the street vendors put in hard work, they pour in his sweat and energy into his work, striving tirelessly to provide for his family and ensure that his children and wife have a better life,” Mr Prabowo said in the video which also showed snippets of Mr Sunhaji trying to sell his iced tea.