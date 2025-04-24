Dragon fruit photos a red flag? How this Indonesian woman helps others avoid love scams

JAKARTA: In hopes of finding her soulmate, Helinsa Kaban turned to a dating app three years ago and soon found a match.

Their conversation shifted to WhatsApp, but Helinsa “immediately felt something was off with this guy”.

The man readily sent her a copy of his identity card – which she said was likely fake – in an effort to gain her trust. He also shared sob stories about his life, claiming to have been abandoned by his wife.

“It’s impossible to just meet someone and immediately give your identity card. He was also dwelling on his sob story, saying that he was just divorced,” reasoned Helinsa, 30, who is also known as Elin.

She conducted an image analysis of the man’s profile photo and found out that it was likely stolen from a male model from the Philippines. A phone number search revealed the man was actually from Malaysia and had a completely different name.

“I immediately decided to end the relationship,” said Elin, a marketing manager at a tech company.

While she was fortunate enough to avoid falling prey to a love scam, many other women in Indonesia have lost hundreds of millions in rupiah to such deceptive schemes.

Determined to raise awareness about the issue, Elin established the Safe Dating Space community in November last year.

The group has grown to over 500 members across the country, with the women ranging in age from 25 to 47.

Operating through WhatsApp, the community provides a safe space to share tips on staying vigilant while fostering a sisterhood of love scam survivors.