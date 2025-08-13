Former Jemaah Islamiyah leaders, affiliated schools in Indonesia take new steps towards moderation

NGAWI, Indonesia: Former leaders of the now-disbanded terror group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) in Indonesia are taking new steps to distance themselves from the group’s radical past through a new initiative.

The programme – called Rumah Wasathiyah, or House of Moderation – aims to guide former JI members away from extremism.

JI was behind some of Southeast Asia’s deadliest terror attacks, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed over 200 people.

Efforts are also underway to help Islamic boarding schools – known as pesantrens – that were previously linked to JI, to transition towards more mainstream religious teachings.