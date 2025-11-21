‘Job opportunities will come’: Leaders must prepare workers for intelligent economy, says Jokowi

SINGAPORE: Former Indonesian president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has called on governments and global institutions to redefine their political and financial systems for the “intelligent economy”.

Delivering the closing speech at Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum in Singapore on Friday (Nov 21), Widodo stressed that strong infrastructure is the backbone of an intelligent economy, as it enables connectivity, data flow and technological integration.

Speaking about Indonesia’s transformation over the past decade, the 64-year-old underscored how infrastructure investment became the foundation of his nation’s economic strategy.

“We built roads, seaports, airports, power plants. Because without strong infrastructure, the economy cannot grow,” said Widodo, who was president from 2014 to 2024.

“Indonesia has also made great progress in digital infrastructure – building data centres, launching new satellites, expanding digital networks and improving connectivity across the nation.”

LAYING FOUNDATIONS FOR A DIGITAL FUTURE

Widodo said Indonesia is now “ready for the next stage” – the intelligent economy era, which leverages advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, data and information.

“Data (is) not just power, it’s capital. It defines competitiveness and national strength,” he said, emphasising that digital readiness and human capital are crucial to sustaining progress.

Governments, he added, have a duty to ensure their populations are digitally literate and ready for the new job opportunities that will emerge.