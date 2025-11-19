IN FOCUS: Asia’s big bet on building capital cities from scratch

ULAANBAATAR: In the early 13th century, after uniting the nomadic Mongol tribes, the ruler Genghis Khan searched far and wide for a sacred centre for his sprawling empire.

He had a shamanic vision, according to Mongolian folklore, that told him of a blessed valley that lay under the gaze of the Eternal Blue Sky, the divine protector of his people.

That place was the Orkhon Valley, a wide windswept plain dwarfed by the immense sky that defines Mongolia’s landscape until today. It had been hallowed ground for centuries and a home to preceding ruling cultures.

What began as a strategic command post on the crossroads of the Silk Road evolved over time into something grander and more permanent: Kharkhorum, a cosmopolitan city of traders, artisans and treasures.

Within a few decades, Kublai Khan, the grandson of Genghis, would uproot the city, moving the empire’s centre of power closer to China, in Ulaanbaatar.

With that, Kharkhorum would sink back into the earth, its palaces buried by time and the sands swept across the steppe. But the memory of this place still lives on. And now there are efforts to turn it into a new capital city for the Mongolian people.

The country’s leaders have drawn up a US$30 billion blueprint to return the nation’s centre to its ancestral heart. The project to rebuild "New Kharkhorum" as the future new capital is also designed to relieve the pollution and congestion in the current capital Ulaanbaatar.

“The original Kharkhorum was the world’s centre of culture, politics, religion, and economy - comparable to how New York serves as a global hub today,” Khaltar Luvsan, the mayor of Kharkhorum City, told CNA from a modern office building in Ulaanbaatar, where dozens of architects and engineers are piecing together the new city plan.

“What we aim to do now is to merge that historical identity with modern principles of smart and digital cities,” he said.