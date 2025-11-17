From seeding drones to solar farms: A look at China’s battle against desertification

ORDOS, Inner Mongolia: A glistening sea of solar panels stretches across 400km of sand dunes in the vast Kubuqi Desert, located on the edge of Ordos city in China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

The massive project, dubbed the Solar Great Wall, is poised to become one of the largest solar power installations in the world once completed by 2030.

According to local officials, the site will supply clean power to Beijing and its surrounding areas, reinforcing China’s broader ambitions to transition to green energy.

It is also a striking example of the country’s use of technology in its fight against desertification, which has long threatened its arid northern regions.

Beyond its role in clean energy production, the Solar Great Wall will serve to stabilise the Kubuqi Desert’s sands and provide a shield from the wind, creating optimal conditions for shrubs to grow.

This is part of a broader strategy to prevent land degradation in the north caused by water shortages and human activities.

Kubuqi Desert, once called the “sea of death”, was plunged into desertification when centuries of grazing stripped the land of all vegetation. Since 1988, a Chinese firm has been working with locals and the Chinese government to combat the problem.