China steps into climate leadership role with new goals as the US falls behind: Analysts

China has made a landmark climate pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 7 to 10 per cent below peak levels by 2035.

Beijing’s reduction target marks the first time the world's biggest emitter has committed to an actual decrease in emissions, rather than merely slowing their growth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made the announcement at a climate leaders’ summit on Wednesday (Sep 24), where the United States was notably absent.

Analysts say China’s commitment is a pivotal moment in global climate action, with the potential to substantially improve the health of the planet.

“China is such a big emitter that it's the only country that, if it changes its emissions significantly, it changes the (carbon footprint) of the whole of planet Earth,” said Benjamin Horton, dean of the City University of Hong Kong’s School of Energy and Environment.

Beijing's vow is backed by promises to expand wind and solar power capacity sixfold from 2020 levels, drastically increase forest coverage and accelerate electric vehicle production.

Yao Zhe, a global policy advisor at environmental organisation Greenpeace East Asia, said Xi’s reduction target is a modest baseline.

With strong momentum in its clean energy developments, China could surpass its current pledge, she added.