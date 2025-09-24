live East Asia
Super Typhoon Ragasa: Hong Kong raises storm warning to highest level
Schools and businesses are shut as Hong Kong braces itself for the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year.
Hong Kong raised its typhoon signal to the highest level in the early hours of Wednesday (Sep 24) as cities in southern China prepare themselves for Super Typhoon Ragasa.
It has been described as the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year.
Hong Kong authorities are urging people to stay at home, with schools and businesses shut. A No 10 storm warning indicates sustained speeds of more than 118kmh.
