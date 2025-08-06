Indonesia becomes first in Southeast Asia to deploy short-range ballistic missile system

SINGAPORE: Indonesia has become the first country in Southeast Asia to deploy a tactical ballistic missile system that will enhance its short-range battlefield capabilities, based on sightings by military enthusiasts in East Kalimantan.

Pictures of the KHAN missile, produced by Turkish manufacturer Roketsan, surfaced on the Sahabat Keris Facebook page last Friday (Aug 1) and have been widely reported by defence blogs, as well as Indonesian news portal Kompas.

Photos of the missile on a launcher were reportedly taken at the Indonesian Army’s Raipur A facility in East Kalimantan.

Ballistic missiles are rocket-propelled missiles that can carry nuclear or conventional warheads.

The 7.1m KHAN missile has a diameter of 610mm and a range of up to 280km, according to Roketsan’s website. It weighs 2,500kg and is armed with a 470kg high-explosive warhead.

It has an accuracy of sub-10m circular error probability, providing “accurate and effective fire power on strategic targets in the battlefield”, according to Roketsan.

Potential targets include artillery and air defence systems, radar sites and logistics facilities.

The range of the KHAN missiles extends Indonesia’s strike radius into disputed maritime corridors, noted news site Defence Security Asia.

While Indonesia is not a claimant of the South China Sea, China’s “nine-dash line” claiming most of the waterway overlaps with Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near the oil- and gas-rich Natuna Islands.

Indonesia placed its KHAN missile order in November 2022 and is the first military force outside of Turkiye to have the missile in its inventory, Roketsan’s deputy general manager Murat Kurtulus reportedly said at the time.