JAKARTA: Rescuers will resume the search on Thursday (Nov 26) for 13 workers trapped underground in an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's West Java province, with 13 already confirmed dead, police and rescue authorities said.

In the region of Bogor, south of the capital Jakarta, a total of 26 workers entered the mine on Monday when heavy rains inundated the shaft and left them trapped 100m underground.

Hengki, West Java's police chief, told Reuters that of the 13 fatalities, six have already been identified. The search would continue on Thursday barring bad weather conditions, he added.

Access to the mine has been made more difficult by the narrow, slippery and dark conditions of the shaft, authorities said.