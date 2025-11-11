Suspect in Indonesia mosque bombing was inspired by past mass killings, police say

JAKARTA: The student suspected of detonating blasts that injured dozens of people at a mosque in Indonesia's capital last week was motivated by vengeance and inspired by attacks carried out by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, police said on Tuesday (Nov 11).

The blasts, which hit a mosque at a school complex in Jakarta's Kelapa Gading area during Friday prayers, left 96 people injured.

Police said on Tuesday that seven homemade explosives had been found by Indonesian authorities in and around the mosque, some of them in Coca-Cola cans.

Some bombs were triggered via remote control and some via fuse, and three did not explode, they said. Police said they also found a toy firearm at the scene with inscriptions, one of which read "vengeance".

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Last week, police said the suspect was a 17-year-old student at an adjacent school. Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri did not name the suspect on Tuesday, referring to him as a "child facing the law".