Asia

Dozens hospitalised after explosion at school complex in Jakarta
Armed police and military personnel guard near an area after an explosion occurred at a school complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov 7, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

07 Nov 2025 04:00PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2025 04:29PM)
JAKARTA: Dozens of people were taken to hospital after an explosion on Friday (Nov 7) at a school complex in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, police said.

The cause of the explosion was being investigated, a police official said in a televised press conference. 

Local media reported that the explosion had occurred at a mosque in the school complex, stating varying numbers for those injured.

News channels KompasTV and MetroTV showed footage of a police line around the school with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque showed no extensive damage.

Armed police personnel stand guard outside an area after an explosion occurred at a school complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 7, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/rl

