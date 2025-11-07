Dozens hospitalised after explosion at school complex in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Dozens of people were taken to hospital after an explosion on Friday (Nov 7) at a school complex in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, police said.

The cause of the explosion was being investigated, a police official said in a televised press conference.

Local media reported that the explosion had occurred at a mosque in the school complex, stating varying numbers for those injured.

News channels KompasTV and MetroTV showed footage of a police line around the school with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque showed no extensive damage.