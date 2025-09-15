Eight killed near Indonesia’s Mount Bromo as tour bus carrying hospital workers and family members crashes
The bus driver said his brakes had failed, according to East Java police. Three of the passengers who died were members of the same family.
EAST JAVA: Eight people were killed and 44 others injured when a tour bus ferrying hospital employees and their family members crashed near Mount Bromo in East Java on Sunday (Sep 14).
The 52 passengers were employees of Bina Sehat Hospital in East Java’s Jember regency, and their relatives, according to news outlet Jakarta Globe. They were returning from a recreational trip to Mount Bromo, an active volcano popular with tourists for its spectacular views.
Seven out of eight people who died have been identified. They were between seven and 39 years old, and three of them were members of the same family.
The accident, which occurred in Probolinggo regency, is under police investigation.
According to the police, the driver, identified as 59-year-old Albahri, survived and told investigators the vehicle’s brakes had failed.
“I pressed the brakes but they were not working. Panicking, I swerved the bus into a roadside barrier to prevent it from plunging into a ravine,” he was quoted as saying in his testimony to the police, reported Jakarta Globe.
According to Antara news agency, the bus had struck a guardrail and collided with a motorcycle. The authorities, however, have yet to confirm whether brake failure or other mechanical issues had caused the fatal crash.
Septa Firmansyah, head of the Law Enforcement Sub-Directorate of the East Java Regional Police, said a team will conduct a Traffic Accident Analysis to determine the cause of the crash.
“With the Traffic Accident Analysis, we can trace the bus’ speed and the final seconds before it stopped,” said Septa.
“The accident did not involve many vehicles so the crime scene investigation results will be ready within three days. During the investigation, traffic flow at the site will be completely closed,” he added, as quoted by Antara.
The injured victims were treated at several hospitals in East Java, reported local media.
Kompas reported that of the 44 victims who survived, 17 sustained moderate to very severe injuries while the rest had minor wounds. Of the 17, 15 were sent to Bina Sehat Hospital Jember, said the hospital’s owner Faida, who goes by one name.
Faida, a former regent of Jember, told Antara she was unaware of the trip as it was independently organised by the hospital employees to celebrate graduating with their bachelor's degrees.