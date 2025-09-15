Eight killed near Indonesia’s Mount Bromo as tour bus carrying hospital workers and family members crashes

EAST JAVA: Eight people were killed and 44 others injured when a tour bus ferrying hospital employees and their family members crashed near Mount Bromo in East Java on Sunday (Sep 14).

The 52 passengers were employees of Bina Sehat Hospital in East Java’s Jember regency, and their relatives, according to news outlet Jakarta Globe. They were returning from a recreational trip to Mount Bromo, an active volcano popular with tourists for its spectacular views.

Seven out of eight people who died have been identified. They were between seven and 39 years old, and three of them were members of the same family.

The accident, which occurred in Probolinggo regency, is under police investigation.

According to the police, the driver, identified as 59-year-old Albahri, survived and told investigators the vehicle’s brakes had failed.

“I pressed the brakes but they were not working. Panicking, I swerved the bus into a roadside barrier to prevent it from plunging into a ravine,” he was quoted as saying in his testimony to the police, reported Jakarta Globe.

According to Antara news agency, the bus had struck a guardrail and collided with a motorcycle. The authorities, however, have yet to confirm whether brake failure or other mechanical issues had caused the fatal crash.