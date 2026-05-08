Three hikers dead in Indonesia's Mount Dukono eruption; Singaporeans among the missing
Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, erupted on Friday morning, sending a smoke cloud 10km into the air.
JAKARTA: Three hikers, including two foreigners, were killed and 10 were missing after a volcano on Indonesia's eastern Halmahera island erupted on Friday (May 8), spewing an ash cloud into the air, a local police chief said.
"There are three dead, two foreigners and one resident of Ternate" island in east Indonesia, police chief Erlichson Pasaribu of North Halmahera province told Kompas TV.
BBC News Indonesia and Tribun Ternate reported that two victims were from Singapore, although there has been no official confirmation of their nationalities.
A local rescue official earlier told AFP that 20 hikers were reported missing, nine of them from Singapore.
He said all were hikers, even though the area had been closed to visitors since Apr 17 after scientists observed an increase in volcanic activity.
Mount Dukono is currently on the third-highest alert level of Indonesia's four-tiered alert system.
Since December, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has recommended that tourists and climbers do not come within 4km of the volcano's Malupang Warirang Crater.
Unlike Indonesia’s more tourist-friendly volcanoes, Mount Dukono sits far from the country’s main travel routes. Reaching it from Jakarta typically involves flights to Ternate, a boat crossing to Halmahera, and a long overland drive to Tobelo in North Halmahera before the trek even begins.
Hikers typically travel through dense forest before reaching barren volcanic terrain coated in ash and sulfur deposits.
Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, erupted on Friday at 7.41am local time (8.41am, Singapore time), sending a smoke cloud 10km into the air.
Lana Saria, head of the government Geology Agency, said the early-morning eruption was accompanied by a "booming sound".
The smoke could be dangerous for public health, Lana added, and risked disrupting transportation services.
Iwan Ramdani, the head of the local rescue agency, told Reuters that they have deployed dozens of personnel, including police, to search for the hikers.
There are not yet any reports of flight disruptions caused by the eruption.
Mount Dukono is one of three volcanoes on the Halmahera Island. It has been erupting continuously since 1933, with frequent ash explosions and sulfur dioxide plumes.
On Apr 6, it erupted when a group was trekking nearby. No casualties were reported.