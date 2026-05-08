Indonesia rushes to rescue 20 hikers, including 9 Singaporeans, after Mount Dukono eruption
Mount Dukono on Indonesia's eastern Halmahera island erupted on Friday morning, spewing a smoke cloud some 10km into the air.
JAKARTA: Twenty people, nine of them from Singapore, were reported missing on Friday (May 8) after Mount Dukono on Indonesia's eastern Halmahera island erupted, spewing a smoke cloud some 10km into the air.
"Our team is on its way. It is not yet confirmed if there are injured people. Based on reports, there are about 20 people being searched for," search and rescue official Iwan Ramdani said by telephone.
He confirmed the 20 were all hikers, even though the area had been closed to visitors since Apr 17 after scientists observed an increase in volcanic activity.
BBC News Indonesia and Tribun Ternate reported that two Singaporean hikers have died, although there has been no official confirmation of fatalities.
Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, erupted on Friday at 7.41am local time (8.41am, Singapore time).
Lana Saria, head of the government Geology Agency, said the early-morning eruption was accompanied by a "booming sound".
The smoke could be dangerous for public health, Lana added, and risked disrupting transportation services.
Mount Dukono is currently on the third-highest alert level of Indonesia's four-tiered alert system.
Since December, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has recommended that tourists and climbers do not come within 4km of the volcano's Malupang Warirang Crater.
Iwan Ramdani, the head of the local rescue agency, told Reuters that they have deployed dozens of personnel, including police, to search for the 20 hikers.
Apart from the nine Singaporeans, the rest are Indonesians, Iwan said.
Authorities warned residents to refrain from any activities within 4km of the crater.
There are not yet any reports of flight disruptions caused by the eruption.