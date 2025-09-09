Indonesian Navy eyes decommissioned Italian aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi to ‘strengthen fleet’

JAKARTA: The Indonesian Navy is in the process of acquiring an aircraft carrier from Italy, and if successful, would mark the Southeast Asian country’s first foray in operating such a vessel.

Local media reported that the discussions with Italy to acquire the decommissioned Giuseppe Garibaldi aircraft carrier is still in the early stages, and appear to be part of Jakarta’s drive to modernise its fleet and extend its operational reach across its vast archipelago.

“We are trying to acquire the carrier formerly operated by the Italian Navy, the Garibaldi, with the hope that it will strengthen our fleet,” Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali was quoted as saying on Monday (Sep 8) by news outlet Kompas.

Ali did not disclose the cost nor the stage at which the discussions are currently at but his comments - made on Monday during a welcome ceremony for the new Italy-manufactured frigate KRI Brawijaya 320 - appear to be the clearest sign thus far that Indonesia is moving forward with its plans.

The potential acquisition of the Giuseppe Garibaldi aircraft carrier from the Italian Navy reflects Jakarta’s warming naval ties with Rome.

Last year, Ali had inspected the aircraft carrier during a May 2024 military exercise that was hosted by Italian Deputy Navy Chief Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto. In September 2024, three Italian warships paid a reciprocal visit to Indonesia.

SPECIFICATIONS AND FUNCTIONS

Aircraft carriers are widely viewed as the pinnacle of naval strength: Expensive, complex platforms that can launch and recover fighter jets and helicopters far from shore.

Beyond combat roles, they act as command centres and can support missions ranging from disaster relief to maritime security.

The Giuseppe Garibaldi is a short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) carrier designed for both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

Built by Fincantieri and commissioned in 1985, the 180m vessel - according to state news agency Antara - can reach 30 knots and travel up to 7,000 nautical miles.

It is armed with advanced radar jamming systems, Mk.29 launchers for Sea Sparrow/Selenia Aspide anti-air missiles, twin Oto Melara 40L70 DARDO gun systems, triple 324mm anti-submarine torpedo tubes and Otomat Mk 2 surface-to-surface missiles.

The news agency further reported that the aircraft carrier had been decommissioned by the Italian Navy and retired in October 2024.

Ali - the Indonesian admiral - noted that while it retains combat capability, Indonesia would prioritise the aircraft carrier for non-combat use such as for humanitarian and disaster-response operations.

Earlier in February, Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence said that plans to acquire the carrier is driven by the country’s geography as an archipelagic nation that frequently faces natural disasters.

“Aircraft carriers are a means that make it easier to provide assistance more quickly,” ministry spokesman Frega Wenas said on Feb 25, as quoted by Kompas.

He stressed that the plan does not involve a long-deck carrier with runways for fighter jets, nor is it intended as a platform for projecting power beyond Indonesian waters.

Instead, the focus is on a STVOL vessel, capable of operating helicopters to transport logistics and aid during emergencies.