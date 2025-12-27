Spanish family missing after tourist boat sinks near Labuan Bajo in Indonesia

JAKARTA: A Spanish family of four is missing after a tourist boat sank in Indonesia, state news agency Antara reported Saturday (Dec 27).

The vessel was carrying 11 people when it sank in the Padar Island Strait near the popular destination of Labuan Bajo on Friday night, Antara said.

Seven people including two Spanish tourists, four crew members and a tour guide were rescued.

A search for the remaining four was continuing on Saturday.

The Labuan Bajo port authority attributed the sinking to high waves of up to three metres, Antara said.

"This made it difficult for us to carry out the initial search," port authority chief Stephanus Risdiyanto told the agency.

Padar and Komodo islands in Komodo National Park in East Nusa Tenggara have been temporarily closed to visitors due to potential extreme weather, he told Antara.

Marine accidents occur regularly in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, often due to lax safety standards and bad weather.