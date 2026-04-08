UN probe: Israeli fire, Hezbollah IED killed Indonesian peacekeepers in Lebanon

Three Indonesian UN peacekeepers who died in Lebanon in March were likely killed by Israeli tank fire in one incident and by a Hezbollah improvised explosive device in another, according to a United Nations probe shared on Tuesday (Apr 7).

"We have requested with the relevant parties that the cases be investigated and prosecuted by national authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure criminal accountability for crimes against peacekeepers," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, told reporters.

Indonesian peacekeeper Farizal Rhomadhon, 28, was killed on Mar 29 when a projectile exploded near a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) position.

In his case, the investigation indicates "the projectile was a 120 mm tank main armament round, fired by an Israel Defense Forces Merkava tank from the east," Dujarric said.

He added that UNIFIL had communicated the location of all its positions and installations to the Israeli military twice in the days before the incident.

The March 30 explosion was caused by an IED, Dujarric said. Indonesian UNIFIL peacekeepers Zulmi Aditya Iskandar, 33, and Muhammad Nur Ichwan, 26, were killed in the explosion, which destroyed their vehicle. Two other Indonesian soldiers were injured, one seriously.

"The investigation has assessed that, given the location of the incident, the nature of the explosion, and the current context, the IED was most likely placed by Hezbollah," Dujarric said.