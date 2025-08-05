Why did Prabowo pardon 2 political rivals convicted of graft and does it set ‘bad precedent’?

JAKARTA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto’s decision to pardon two political rivals convicted of corruption could be a double-edged sword, with experts saying it calls into question the president’s credibility and commitment to combat entrenched graft in the country.

Last Friday (Aug 1), Prabowo pardoned former trade minister Thomas Lembong and senior politician Hasto Kristiyanto, just days after the two were convicted in separate cases of corruption.

It was the first time in Indonesian history that pardons were given to corruption convicts.

That both men are opposition figures also made political watchers sit up.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Thomas was the campaign manager of Prabowo’s rival Anies Baswedan in last year’s presidential election. Hasto, meanwhile, is a stalwart of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which backed another candidate Ganjar Pranowo.

When Thomas and Hasto were charged, some in the opposition camp believed the charges were trumped up.

Now, the pardons are a “big political move which can open up communications (between Prabowo’s administration) and PDI-P as well as the people around Tom Lembong”, Hendri Satrio, a political expert from Paramadina University, told CNA.

“Prabowo is trying to say: ‘Let’s sit down together’.”

Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas admitted as much during a press conference last Friday when he said Thomas and Hasto’s pardons were given in “the spirit of reconciliation”.

Experts lambasted the move, saying that it undermines the country’s efforts against corruption, which is costing Indonesia billions of dollars every year.

Thomas was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail on Jul 18 for improperly granting sugar import permits in 2015 during his term as trade minister. Authorities said his decision caused nearly 600 billion rupiah (US$36.64 million) in state losses.

Meanwhile, Hasto was sentenced to 3.5 years’ jail on Jul 25 for his role in the bribery of an election official in 2019. The S$57,530 (US$44,962) bribe was given in exchange for a parliamentary seat for a fellow PDI-P politician, Harun Masiku, who is now a fugitive.