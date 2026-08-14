Prabowo touts government’s early wins in state address, says Indonesia could hit 6% growth by this year

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said his government has successfully tackled long-standing problems after 21 months in office, touting early gains in food and energy self-sufficiency, even as he said more needs to be done and called for the nation's support.

He also expressed confidence that Indonesia could register economic growth of 6 per cent by the end of this year.

Speaking in his second State of the Nation address on Friday (Aug 14) and ahead of the country’s 81st Independence Day on Aug 17, Prabowo said that his administration had implemented 121 “transformative policies” in 663 days since he took office - akin to one policy implementation “every five days”.

He framed his presidency as one that is focused on speed, state intervention and tangible benefits for ordinary Indonesians, although he acknowledged that not all issues have been resolved.

“I did not receive a mandate from the people to explain why problems cannot be solved,” said Prabowo, even as he cautioned against complacency.

‘I received a mandate from the people precisely to resolve issues and overcome the difficulties faced by the public.”