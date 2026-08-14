Prabowo touts government’s early wins in state address, says Indonesia could hit 6% growth by this year
Friday’s State of the Nation address was Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s second since taking office in October 2024.
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said his government has successfully tackled long-standing problems after 21 months in office, touting early gains in food and energy self-sufficiency, even as he said more needs to be done and called for the nation's support.
He also expressed confidence that Indonesia could register economic growth of 6 per cent by the end of this year.
Speaking in his second State of the Nation address on Friday (Aug 14) and ahead of the country’s 81st Independence Day on Aug 17, Prabowo said that his administration had implemented 121 “transformative policies” in 663 days since he took office - akin to one policy implementation “every five days”.
He framed his presidency as one that is focused on speed, state intervention and tangible benefits for ordinary Indonesians, although he acknowledged that not all issues have been resolved.
“I did not receive a mandate from the people to explain why problems cannot be solved,” said Prabowo, even as he cautioned against complacency.
‘I received a mandate from the people precisely to resolve issues and overcome the difficulties faced by the public.”
Speaking at the annual event at the parliament, Prabowo noted that Indonesia’s economy grew 5.61 per cent in the first quarter and 5.45 per cent in the first half of 2026.
“This is the highest first-quarter and first-half growth in the last 13 years," he said.
“With the right policies, I am confident that our economic growth can reach 6 per cent by the end of this year.”
He had previously set a target for the country’s GDP to grow by 8 per cent by the end of his presidential term in 2029.
On Friday, he stressed that economic growth however is not his government’s ultimate goal.
“My objective is the welfare of the people. Every rupiah of investment must create jobs. Every policy must improve the lives of the people. That is the guiding principle of the government I lead."
Prabowo noted that Indonesia has achieved food self-sufficiency in staples such as rice, corn, sugar, chicken meat, chicken eggs, shallots, large chilli peppers, and bird's eye chillies.
Beyond food security, the government is also moving to realise its target of energy self-sufficiency by implementing B50 biofuel, which blends palm oil-based biodiesel with diesel fuel.
In his speech, Prabowo said that Indonesia has ceased importing diesel fuel from abroad starting Jul 1. The move has enabled Indonesia to save up to 170 trillion rupiah (US$9.5 billion).
But he acknowledged the long road ahead.
“I cannot yet say that all the nation’s problems have been resolved, or that every promise I made has been fulfilled. Not yet,” he said.
He also called on Indonesians and officials to work with him in addressing the country’s challenges.
"Nation-building is not a task for the President alone. This Republic is built through the collective efforts of all state institutions, the central and regional governments, and the entire Indonesian people."
PERFORMANCE OF KEY PROGRAMMES
Prabowo presented a report on the performance of state institutions and highlighted key programmes undertaken by his administration, including the free nutritious meal programme and the Red-White village cooperatives. The latter aims to improve the people's economy in rural areas while also creating jobs.
Since its inception in July 2025, about 10,000 Red-White village cooperatives are already operational, said Prabowo. His target is to have 30,000 Red-White village cooperatives operational by the end of 2026.
Prabowo also highlighted the government's achievement in providing free basic medical check-ups to millions of citizens as well as the establishment of Garuda School - a programme designed to ensure equitable access to quality education for students across the country.
Other achievements touted by Prabowo include reclaiming unauthorised land and cracking down on illegal mining practices. For instance, authorities have since shut down 1,000 illegal mining sites in Bangka Belitung, Prabowo said.
In his speech, the president stressed that his administration will also ensure that Danantara Sumber Daya Indonesia (DSI) - which seeks to centralise the overseas sales of strategic commodities such as crude palm oil, coal, and ferroalloys - will be fully operational in September.
DSI - whose formation was first announced in May - is a state-controlled export firm under the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara Indonesia.
Like previous years, the State of the Nation address was held in front of about 1,200 people, including lawmakers, former presidents - including Joko Widodo - and vice-presidents, ministers as well as ambassadors.
This year’s event was also attended by Prabowo’s eight special guests who are representatives of the communities benefiting from government programmes ranging from farmers to students.
In a separate speech in parliament on Friday afternoon, Prabowo will outline the 2027 government budget.