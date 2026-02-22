Indonesia president says ready to face all possibilities after US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs

"We are prepared for all possibilities. We respect the domestic politics of the United States, and we will monitor the developments," Prabowo told reporters in a video statement.

Separately, Indonesia's chief negotiator for U.S. tariffs, Airlangga Hartarto, said on Saturday the government has requested the US maintain its previously agreed tariff exemptions for a number of Indonesian exports, such as palm oil, coffee and cocoa.

Minister Airlangga added that Friday's trade deal between Indonesia and the US is still in force despite the recent developments, saying there will be a different treatment for countries that have signed a trade deal with Washington.