Indonesian gig workers to hold first major rally since Cabinet reshuffle; want transport minister fired

LIMITED PROTECTION

Apart from Garda, the Indonesian Transport Workers Union (SPAI) - which has 1,500 members - will also take part in the planned protests in Jakarta.

Lily Pujiati, who is the chairperson of SPAI, told CNA that gig workers are often discriminated against in the country.

“We ojek riders are workers. But the government says we are partners (of platforms operators), and so we don’t receive compensation,” said Lily, referring to the rights of workers in Indonesia, such as social security.

While acknowledging the new stimulus package announced by the government - which includes a 50 per cent discount to policy payments for state-provided work injury insurance for ride-hailing motorcycle taxi drivers and truck drivers - Lily said that the measures were not enough.

Instead, what the gig workers need is “100 per cent protection”, she added, which include health insurance, work accident insurance, old-age security, pension insurance, death insurance, unemployment insurance and certainty about their status as workers.

Lily, who is a rider with ride-hailing and delivery services giant Gojek, said that both she and her husband - a rider working for Grab - do not feel taken care of by the government.

“So we both (work long hours) on the streets, and we feel that we are not taken care of,” said Lily, who has a child studying in university.

She noted that beyond the street protests, SPAI - the union she leads - is fighting for a presidential decree by holding discussions and dialogues with relevant parties, which would ultimately provide gig workers with protection similar to that in Malaysia or Singapore.

On Wednesday, protesters will also push for the police to investigate the death of rider Affan Kurniawan and that of another rider - Rusdamdiansyah - who was killed in a protest in Makassar on Aug 29.

It was previously reported that the police officer who drove an armoured vehicle that killed Affan on Aug 28 amid street protests has been demoted for seven years. Meanwhile, his commander had been dismissed from the force.

Separately, university students are also expected to join the riders in the rallies in Jakarta on Wednesday, though it is unclear how many are anticipated to turn up.

The protesters have demanded for short- and longer-term reforms known as “17+8 people’s demands” which include emergency measures to prevent mass layoffs and protect contract workers, and greater budget transparency.

Separately, the riders urge Jakartans to find other transportation alternatives in the megacity where many rely on ride-hailing services to take them to work or deliver food.

They have held several rallies in the past and vow to continue protesting if their demands are not met.

“We will continue to take to the streets, if necessary. And we will mobilise more masses if urgent,” said Lily.