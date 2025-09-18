Indonesia’s QRIS payment system rivals Western financial dominance

EXPANSION PLANS

According to the Indonesian Payment System Association, Visa and Mastercard credit card networks remain the preferred choices for cross-border transactions.



The number of credit card transactions in the country grew by 21 per cent last year.



QRIS transactions, meanwhile, surpassed 6 billion, as consumers increasingly embraced the system for its efficiency.

There are approximately 57 million QRIS users.

Building on its success at home, Indonesia has expanded QRIS overseas, with Indonesians now able to use it in Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.



Plans are also underway to extend the service to China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.



As Indonesia expands QRIS into more markets, analysts said that reducing reliance on Western networks and building a more independent financial ecosystem in Southeast Asia could open new opportunities for regional and global trade.



Amid criticism from the US, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said QRIS was built on international frameworks but tailored to Indonesia’s needs.



“It was developed together with the industry,” he noted, adding that it plays an important role in driving digitalisation, boosting economic inclusion, and enhancing efficiency to support people’s welfare.



“It is (also) integrated and has been integrated globally.”