Indonesia’s first radio station by retirees aims to change mindsets about seniors
JAKARTA: When retiree Eddy Koko and his wife met some former colleagues for a catch-up in January 2023, the discussion turned to how people were anxious about the prospect of retirement.
Eddy, who had retired in 2014 at the age of 54, was puzzled.
“Once I got home after the meeting, I asked my wife: ‘Why are people afraid of retirement? I have been retired (for years) and I am fine,” said the former editor-in-chief of an Indonesian radio station.
The next day, he decided to brush the dust off some of his broadcast equipment at home and get back behind a microphone.
He sent five of his friends the link to what he had broadcast online.
Word quickly spread and the number of listeners grew within a few days.
“That’s when I thought, we must set up a legal entity, have a real studio,” said Eddy, whose wife Asih Teguh, 57, is also a former radio journalist.
In just over two years, Radio Pensiunan – which means “retirees’ radio” – has attracted more than 302,000 listeners across Indonesia as the country’s first and only internet radio station founded by retirees, for retirees.
“FACTORY OF HAPPINESS”
The station bills itself as “the factory of happiness” and aims to provide entertainment and information to encourage the Indonesian public, especially seniors, to think positively and contribute meaningfully to society.
Seniors – those aged 60 and above – made up nearly 12 per cent of Indonesia’s 281 million people in 2023, according to official statistics.
By 2045, the figure could increase to one in five, as life expectancy increases from the average of 72.39 years in 2024.
While Indonesia marks National Elderly Day on May 29 each year, and the government recognises the need to prepare for an ageing population – by increasing the number of years people spend in good health, for instance – there are currently not many programmes designed specifically for the elderly.
Remaining active and maintaining a positive mindset is the key to healthy ageing, said Eddy, and Radio Pensiunan hopes to play a role in this.
The station airs 24 hours a days and plays Western and Indonesian music from the 1970s to 2000.
Its programming consists of 70 per cent entertainment and 30 per cent news.
It does not discuss politics as it does not want to create heated debate, said Eddy, who used his own money to set up a studio in South Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta.
The station costs about 4 million rupiah (US$245) to operate a month, with studio rental and electricity to be paid for.
A team of about 20 unpaid volunteers in their 40s to late 60s runs Radio Pensiunan. Although all current team members are retirees, it is not a requirement.
Asih oversees operations while the station’s music director is Angga Kurniawan, a former colleague of hers and Eddy's.
The station's presenters are scattered throughout Indonesia and operate from 13 places such as Bandung, Surabaya and Manado.
While most of them are trained radio hosts, others such as Bekasi-based Rosy Soenarko, 66, have no prior broadcasting experience.
Rosy, a jazz enthusiast, used to work at state utility PLN and was a listener of Radio Pensiunan before she joined in November 2023 as a presenter on its jazz programme.
LISTENERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD
Like its announcers, Radio Pensiunan’s listeners are spread across Indonesia.
Some tune in from places such as Papua, where internet is patchy in many areas. There is a loyal listener who travels 7km from his home to a hilly area just to listen to the station, said presenter Aldian Noorman from Bandung.
Although the bulk of listeners are retirees living in Greater Jakarta and East Java, Radio Pensiunan has younger listeners in their 30s, as well as people from countries such as Singapore, Kyrgyzstan and the United States who found the station through internet search engines.
Manado-based presenter Doudy Joun Tatipang recounted once calling a listener in the South American country of Suriname – which, like Indonesia, was a former Dutch colony – during his show.
As the listener could only speak Javanese, Doudy had to call Eddy over to communicate with the listener.
Radio Pensiunan also makes an extra effort to connect with its audience, such as greeting individual listeners by name on the morning show.
This is important because some elderly persons may be lonely or isolated, said Eddy.
“By greeting our retired friends, hopefully they feel someone is accompanying them, someone cares for them and is paying attention to them,” added Doudy.
The listeners have also formed their own community by setting up a messaging group called Sahabat Radio Pensiunan on WhatsApp and holding meet-ups.
Sahabat Radio Pensiunan was legally registered as a community organisation earlier this year and has more than 3,000 members.
Its meet-ups help members tackle loneliness and feelings of unworthiness, said Ray Wijaya, who runs the business side of Radio Pensiunan and is also a presenter.
“We want to do more for the elderly, especially those who have retired, because (of) the stigma (they face) in Indonesia,” he said.
“It’s as if, if you retire, everything is over.”
Through Sahabat Radio Pensiunan, the team is also able to network with people willing to sponsor events and advertise on its platform.
Radio Pensiunan hopes to do more to tap the expertise and knowledge of seniors with private-sector experience, and share it with the younger generation.
It also hopes to collaborate with the government to host events for the elderly, said Eddy.
In the meantime, it has succeeded in brightening listeners’ days.
“Radio Pensiunan makes me happy,” declared Gini Adityawati, 62, who used to work for a foreign embassy in Jakarta. “It plays songs from my childhood and youth. The programmes are also great.”