Indonesia’s first radio station by retirees aims to change mindsets about seniors

JAKARTA: When retiree Eddy Koko and his wife met some former colleagues for a catch-up in January 2023, the discussion turned to how people were anxious about the prospect of retirement.

Eddy, who had retired in 2014 at the age of 54, was puzzled.

“Once I got home after the meeting, I asked my wife: ‘Why are people afraid of retirement? I have been retired (for years) and I am fine,” said the former editor-in-chief of an Indonesian radio station.

The next day, he decided to brush the dust off some of his broadcast equipment at home and get back behind a microphone.

He sent five of his friends the link to what he had broadcast online.

Word quickly spread and the number of listeners grew within a few days.

“That’s when I thought, we must set up a legal entity, have a real studio,” said Eddy, whose wife Asih Teguh, 57, is also a former radio journalist.

In just over two years, Radio Pensiunan – which means “retirees’ radio” – has attracted more than 302,000 listeners across Indonesia as the country’s first and only internet radio station founded by retirees, for retirees.