Indonesia to repatriate nearly 3,600 citizens from Cambodia after online scam crackdown

JAKARTA: Indonesia has begun to repatriate close to 3,600 of its citizens from Cambodia after a crackdown on online gambling and scam operations there, its embassy in Phnom Penh said.

The repatriation process will be conducted in phases and is expected to continue until March 4, the embassy said on Saturday (Feb 15). A first group of 743 Indonesians were set to return on Sunday, it added.

Meanwhile, the embassy noted that some 225 Indonesians have also returned to Indonesia independently since Jan 30.

The Indonesian nationals could return home after registering with their embassy and completing preliminary assessments. As of Sunday, assessments indicate that the 3,595 Indonesians were not victims of human trafficking.

The assessment was conducted using tools developed by the Indonesian foreign ministry in collaboration with various international organisations including the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the embassy said in a statement on Saturday, as reported by news outlet Antara.

The assessment was also conducted in accordance with national regulations and laws related to human trafficking, the statement added.

Most Indonesians who reported themselves lacked valid passports and were fined by the Cambodian immigration authorities, said the embassy.

Indonesia’s ambassador to Cambodia Santo Darmosaumarto said all returnees would undergo further screening upon arrival in Jakarta, reported Jakarta Globe.

“The embassy will ensure that once they arrive in Jakarta, they will be subject to follow-up examinations by the relevant authorities,” Santo said.

He added that Indonesians found to be linked to online scam activities would face legal action, and that the embassy in Phnom Penh is intensifying coordination with Indonesian law enforcement agencies to ensure those with legal issues are promptly investigated upon return.

The embassy is continuing to intensify data collection, conduct legal verification and case assessments and issue travel documents to facilitate the repatriation process, Santo said.