Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s top rice producer, but fall in farmer numbers threatens viability

HISTORIC MILESTONE IN FOOD SECURITY

Indonesia has recorded a 48 per cent surge in rice production, with government rice reserves hitting a historic 4.2 million tonnes, said Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto last month.



However, challenges such as unequal land distribution and a perceived lack of support for farmers continue to hamper progress.



Farmers Isna and Caca, who go by one name like many Indonesians, work seven hours daily.



The husband-and-wife duo harvest about 1.2 tonnes of rice at least three times a year, selling their entire yield to factories. This earns them an annual income of about US$360.

Caca said she has never received any fertiliser or financial assistance, noting that getting such support would help with their daily meals.



Isna added: “The government should be able to help farmers. They should provide capital and also help to buy the unhusked rice, so that prices are standardised.”



To boost rice production, authorities have increased fertiliser subsidies, upgraded agricultural machinery, accelerated planting schedules, and raised the floor price of unhusked rice.



Despite these efforts, exports remain at bay for now as Indonesian officials prioritise maintaining domestic reserves and monitoring climate conditions.